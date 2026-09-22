Eledon Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Eledon Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QL00 / ISIN: US28617K1016

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.09.2026 14:20:44

Eledon Announces Updated BESTOW Long-Term Data, Wins FDA Fast Track Designation For Tegoprubart

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) announced updated long-term data from its Phase 2 BESTOW clinical program, evaluating tegoprubart in patients undergoing kidney transplantation.

As per the updated data, presented at the International Congress of The Transplantation Society, participants treated with tegoprubart maintained statistically significantly higher kidney function as measured by mean eGFR through 24 months, with an approximately 13 mL/min/1.73 m² advantage versus tacrolimus (71 vs. 58 mL/min/1.73 m²) at month 24.

Also, no rejections occurred in the tegoprubart arm beyond six months post-transplant, compared with seven in the tacrolimus arm.

Concurrently, the company shared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplantation.

Eledon plans to initiate its global Phase 3 trial of tegoprubart in kidney transplantation in the fourth quarter of 2026, enrolling approximately 600 patients, with a primary endpoint of non-inferiority of tegoprubart versus tacrolimus on a composite efficacy failure endpoint at 12 months, defined as a combination of biopsy-proven acute rejection, graft loss, and death.

In pre-market hours, ELDN was trading at $2.75, up 2.23 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eledon Pharmaceuticals

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Eledon Pharmaceuticals

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eledon Pharmaceuticals 2,50 8,70% Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nach Rekord etwas höher -- DAX fester -- Grüne Vorzeichen an der Wall Street erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewinnt nach einem Höchststand leicht hinzu, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. An der Wall Street dürfte es aufwärts gehen. Die Börsen in Asien verzeichneten im Dienstagshandel Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen