Eledon Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL00 / ISIN: US28617K1016
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22.09.2026 14:20:44
Eledon Announces Updated BESTOW Long-Term Data, Wins FDA Fast Track Designation For Tegoprubart
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) announced updated long-term data from its Phase 2 BESTOW clinical program, evaluating tegoprubart in patients undergoing kidney transplantation.
As per the updated data, presented at the International Congress of The Transplantation Society, participants treated with tegoprubart maintained statistically significantly higher kidney function as measured by mean eGFR through 24 months, with an approximately 13 mL/min/1.73 m² advantage versus tacrolimus (71 vs. 58 mL/min/1.73 m²) at month 24.
Also, no rejections occurred in the tegoprubart arm beyond six months post-transplant, compared with seven in the tacrolimus arm.
Concurrently, the company shared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplantation.
Eledon plans to initiate its global Phase 3 trial of tegoprubart in kidney transplantation in the fourth quarter of 2026, enrolling approximately 600 patients, with a primary endpoint of non-inferiority of tegoprubart versus tacrolimus on a composite efficacy failure endpoint at 12 months, defined as a combination of biopsy-proven acute rejection, graft loss, and death.
In pre-market hours, ELDN was trading at $2.75, up 2.23 percent on the Nasdaq.
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