

EQS Newswire / 08/05/2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST

May unveils unending celebrations of a repertoire of appealing international delicacies, paying homage to motherly love and French gastronomic treasures MACAU SAR - French GourMay Food & Wine Festival 2026, Galaxy Macau welcomes May as a radiant month of celebration, led by the enduring elegance of French culinary artistry. Bringing together masterful craftsmanship and flavours from around the world, the luxury resort curates a global gastronomic journey that pays heartfelt tribute to diverse culinary traditions and dining cultures. Concurrent to this international feast, Galaxy Macau also presents thoughtfully crafted Mother's Day experiences, weaving warmth and affection into a month defined by indulgence, refinement and celebration.



Elegant Flavours, Reimagined at Galaxy Macau

The Elegance of French Dining at Galaxy Macau in May



The annual French GourMay Food & Wine Festival returns to Galaxy Macau in its 17th edition, ushering in the most authentic and creative French culinary showcase.



The annual French GourMay Food & Wine Festival returns to Galaxy Macau in its 17th edition, ushering in the most authentic and creative French culinary showcase at The Ritz-Carlton Café, Raffles Lounge and Terrace, The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill and CHA BEI.

Meticulously prepared by the culinary team at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, M7 Wagyu Beef Pithivier is an indulgent tribute to classic French gastronomy. Lusciously marbled M7 Wagyu is encased in hand-crafted, all-butter puff pastry. Paired with slow-sautéed mushrooms and aromatic herbs, it delivers depth, richness and refined opulence. Designed for sharing, each Pithivier is priced at MOP658, with a curated selection of French wines available for optional pairing at additional prices, served at Raffles Lounge and Terrace throughout May.



Evoking the romance of the French Alps, The Ritz-Carlton Café presents a four-course culinary journey inspired by the soulful flavours of Savoie, where mountain terroir meets classic French technique. The menu showcases the region's celebrated cheeses, from Beef Tartare enriched with Reblochon and caviar to Quenelle à la Savoyarde featuring Brittany lobster, sea bass and black truffle. Available for dinner, the experience is priced at MOP488 per person, with an optional Savoie wine pairing offered at MOP388 for two glasses.



Anchoring French GourMay at The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill are two dishes that celebrate the hearty, comforting spirit of Savoie. The Baked Lobster with Raclette de Savoie (MOP598) elevates indulgent seafood with molten alpine cheese, delivering richness and depth in every bite. Complementing it is Diots de Savoie with Tartiflette (MOP288), a rustic composition of sausages, potatoes and cheese that offers an authentic expression of regional tradition — generous, warming and deeply satisfying.



At CHA BEI, award-winning pastry maestro Lok Hin Yam brings French pâtisserie into sharp focus with Madagascar Vanilla & Sea Salt Caramel Mille-Feuille, served with vanilla ice cream (MOP120). Crisp, feather-light pastry layers encase fragrant vanilla cream and luscious caramel, achieving a refined balance of texture and sweetness. Meticulously crafted and elegantly restrained, the dessert offers a polished finale to the French GourMay experience, celebrating precision, craftsmanship and timeless indulgence.



Thanking Motherly Love with a Wide Array of Culinary Delights



This Mother's Day, Galaxy Macau invites families to celebrate the most important woman in our lives with Mother's Day Gourmet Sensations 2026—a heartfelt culinary programme spanning Michelin-starred dining, elegant brunches, generous buffets and indulgent afternoon tea experiences across the resort's acclaimed restaurants.



Executive Chef Stephen Hsu of Botanica, Capella at Galaxy Macau has designed a menu featuring Beef Tomahawk, Scallops and Rose Mousse in celebration of Mother's Day.

For the ultimate celebration at Lai Heen, the One-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau. Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho presents an exquisite festive tasting menu showcasing refined Cantonese craftsmanship, with highlights such as double-boiled fish maw soup with fresh abalone, stir-fried lobster with caviar, and baked taro puree in puff pastry—luxurious dishes crafted to honour mothers with exquisite nourishment.



At Botanica, located at Galaxy Macau's newest gem, Capella at Galaxy Macau, guests are welcomed into a lush, light-filled retreat where Executive Chef Stephen Hsu reimagines international comfort food through a contemporary lens. Smoky Chargrilled Tomahawk, Baked Scallops layered with umami richness, and delicately perfumed rose mousse with peach granita form a menu designed as a feast for the senses.



For families seeking variety and abundance, Urban Kitchen at JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau offers a lively buffet experience featuring fresh seafood, premium meats and global flavours prepared across multiple live-cooking stations—perfect for heartfelt gatherings and joyful sharing for all ages to enjoy.



Complementing these highlights, Galaxy Macau also presents celebratory dining experiences at a range of other restaurants, from elegant French brunches and nourishing Chinese specialties to refined afternoon teas and celebratory set menus—ensuring every family finds its perfect way to say thank you, deliciously, this Mother's Day.



Captivating Dining Offers



· Daily

Raffles Lounge & Terrace –

Picnic Under the Chandelier

This special dining offer evokes a refined pastoral fantasy, where sunlight filters through cascading crystal and time slows to a graceful pause. Thoughtfully composed savouries and freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jewel-like preserves give way to delicately crafted pâtisserie, from a refined opera cake to a luminous yuzu macaron. A curated selection of teas or a chilled glass of Champagne completes this quietly cinematic experience of modern indulgence.



Time: 15:00-17:00

Price: MOP628++/2 persons / MOP768++/2 persons with 2 special mocktails



· May 22 & 23

Andaz Kitchen –

Chinese-Portuguese Master Chefs

Four Hands Dinner Series

Andaz Kitchen presents an exclusive four-hands dining series led by Executive Chef André Lai in collaboration with Black Pearl-awarded Chef Calvin Yu of Xizhou Hall. Blending Chinese and Portuguese culinary traditions, the series offers a refined cross-cultural experience through contemporary interpretations and precision techniques. Each dinner is meticulously curated, from premium ingredient selection to elegant plating and attentive service, creating an exceptional setting for intimate gatherings or memorable fine-dining occasions.



Time: 19:00

Price: MOP1,088+/person for six courses with wine-pairing



· May 30

Teppanyaki Shou –

Champagne Drappier X Teppanyaki Shou

Teppanyaki Shou partners with the historic Champagne house Drappier for a one-night culinary collaboration. Guests will enjoy a curated flight of six Champagnes, from the expressive Carte d'Or Brut to the rare Grande Sendrée Millésime 2012, paired with a bespoke teppanyaki omakase menu. Precision Japanese craftsmanship meets centuries-old Champagne heritage in a refined dialogue of land, sea and terroir.



Time: 18:00 – 22:30

Price: MOP2,388/person for 8-Course Omakase with 6 Curated Wines



· May 12 - July 13

Various Chinese Restaurants –

Garden of Summer Gourds

This summer, enjoy a lighter, more balanced approach to dining inspired by traditional Chinese wellness wisdom. Featuring cooling gourds and nourishing root vegetables prized for their natural sweetness and hydrating properties, the seasonal menu offers dishes that are refreshing yet satisfying. From comforting slow-simmered classics to refined banquet-style creations, each thoughtfully crafted dish celebrates regional Chinese heritage, delivering flavourful, health-focused dining perfectly attuned to the warmer months.



Enjoyed on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, The Spring Time Journey Afternoon Tea offers a seasonal symphony of colour, texture and flavour.

· Now until June 30

The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge –

The Spring Time Journey Afternoon Tea

Enjoyed on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, The Spring Time Journey Afternoon Tea offers a seasonal symphony of colour, texture and flavour. This curated experience celebrates spring's gentle bloom as it transitions into summer, featuring refined savoury creations and artisanal desserts inspired by florals and sun-ripened fruit, elevating the afternoon with elegance and lightness.



Time: 14:30 – 17:30

Price: MOP538++/set (Choice of Tea or Coffee)

MOP 738++/set (Served with 2 glasses of Barons de Rothschild Ritz Réserve Brut Champagne)



· Dinner Daily

Yamazato –

Introducing Omakase Kaiseki at Yamazato

An intimate kaiseki journey unfolds at the Yamazato bar counter, under the guidance of Executive Chef Hideaki Hayashi, offering a front-row view of culinary refinement – watch as chefs craft each course with meticulous precision, using the season's finest ingredients. From sushi and sashimi to steamed, grilled and fried delicacies, every dish is a refined expression of Japanese culinary artistry—an immersive, front-row celebration of craftsmanship.



Time: Daily from 17:30 to 22:00, except Mondays

Price: MOP1,380+/person



Galaxy Macau Unveils Celebrations over Refined Mixology



The celebratory vibes are further uplifted at Galaxy Macau with the luxury resort's collection of world-class bars, each with their own specialisation.



Pony & Plume—the distinguished whisky sanctuary at Capella at Galaxy Macau—celebrates the creative spirit of Taiwan's cocktail culture with an exclusive one-night guest shift. On May 21, the bar welcomes the team behind Kaohsiung's acclaimed Gallery 20.5, a 50 Best Discovery destination where artistry and nostalgia converge, to unveil "The Finest Pour at Pony & Plume – Gallery 20.5". Head Bartender Sherry Wang and Bar Manager David Tsai will unveil four original cocktails, showcasing refined technique and native Taiwanese flavours, priced at MOP168 per glass—an evening of understated sophistication in Pony & Plume's iconic whisky pyramid.



Pony & Plume—the distinguished whisky sanctuary at Capella at Galaxy Macau—celebrates the creative spirit of Taiwan's cocktail culture with an exclusive one-night guest shift, featuring Kaohsiung's acclaimed Gallery 20.5, a 50 Best Discovery destination where artistry and nostalgia converge.

On May 29, The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge welcomes Champion Mixologist Damon Hee Mahn Park of Seoul's Four Ace Club for The Alchemist Flair: A Global Mixology Experience with Damon Park. A World Class Korea Champion 2025 and World Class Global finalist in Toronto, Park's style fuses Singapore-bred precision with Korean fermentation mastery. For one night only, he presents a curated selection of signature cocktails crafted with Don Julio, Tanqueray, Singleton Whisky and Ketel One Vodka—each drink a study in competition-level technique, layered flavour and uncompromising execution.



For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2026 - With the acclaimed return of, Galaxy Macau welcomes May as a radiant month of celebration, led by the enduring elegance of French culinary artistry. Bringing together masterful craftsmanship and flavours from around the world, the luxury resort curates a global gastronomic journey that pays heartfelt tribute to diverse culinary traditions and dining cultures. Concurrent to this international feast, Galaxy Macau also presents thoughtfully crafted Mother's Day experiences, weaving warmth and affection into a month defined by indulgence, refinement and celebration.The annualreturns to Galaxy Macau in its 17edition, ushering in the most authentic and creative French culinary showcase.Meticulously prepared by the culinary team at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, M7 Wagyu Beef Pithivier is an indulgent tribute to classic French gastronomy. Lusciously marbled M7 Wagyu is encased in hand-crafted, all-butter puff pastry. Paired with slow-sautéed mushrooms and aromatic herbs, it delivers depth, richness and refined opulence. Designed for sharing, each Pithivier is priced at MOP658, with a curated selection of French wines available for optional pairing at additional prices, served at Raffles Lounge and Terrace throughout May.Evoking the romance of the French Alps, The Ritz-Carlton Café presents a four-course culinary journey inspired by the soulful flavours of Savoie, where mountain terroir meets classic French technique. The menu showcases the region's celebrated cheeses, from Beef Tartare enriched with Reblochon and caviar to Quenelle à la Savoyarde featuring Brittany lobster, sea bass and black truffle. Available for dinner, the experience is priced at MOP488 per person, with an optional Savoie wine pairing offered at MOP388 for two glasses.Anchoring French GourMay at The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill are two dishes that celebrate the hearty, comforting spirit of Savoie. The Baked Lobster with Raclette de Savoie (MOP598) elevates indulgent seafood with molten alpine cheese, delivering richness and depth in every bite. Complementing it is Diots de Savoie with Tartiflette (MOP288), a rustic composition of sausages, potatoes and cheese that offers an authentic expression of regional tradition — generous, warming and deeply satisfying.At CHA BEI, award-winning pastry maestro Lok Hin Yam brings French pâtisserie into sharp focus with Madagascar Vanilla & Sea Salt Caramel Mille-Feuille, served with vanilla ice cream (MOP120). Crisp, feather-light pastry layers encase fragrant vanilla cream and luscious caramel, achieving a refined balance of texture and sweetness. Meticulously crafted and elegantly restrained, the dessert offers a polished finale to the French GourMay experience, celebrating precision, craftsmanship and timeless indulgence.This Mother's Day, Galaxy Macau invites families to celebrate the most important woman in our lives with—a heartfelt culinary programme spanning Michelin-starred dining, elegant brunches, generous buffets and indulgent afternoon tea experiences across the resort's acclaimed restaurants.For the ultimate celebration at Lai Heen, the One-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau. Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho presents an exquisite festive tasting menu showcasing refined Cantonese craftsmanship, with highlights such as double-boiled fish maw soup with fresh abalone, stir-fried lobster with caviar, and baked taro puree in puff pastry—luxurious dishes crafted to honour mothers with exquisite nourishment.At Botanica, located at Galaxy Macau's newest gem, Capella at Galaxy Macau, guests are welcomed into a lush, light-filled retreat where Executive Chef Stephen Hsu reimagines international comfort food through a contemporary lens. Smoky Chargrilled Tomahawk, Baked Scallops layered with umami richness, and delicately perfumed rose mousse with peach granita form a menu designed as a feast for the senses.For families seeking variety and abundance, Urban Kitchen at JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau offers a lively buffet experience featuring fresh seafood, premium meats and global flavours prepared across multiple live-cooking stations—perfect for heartfelt gatherings and joyful sharing for all ages to enjoy.Complementing these highlights, Galaxy Macau also presents celebratory dining experiences at a range of other restaurants, from elegant French brunches and nourishing Chinese specialties to refined afternoon teas and celebratory set menus—ensuring every family finds its perfect way to say thank you, deliciously, this Mother's Day.This special dining offer evokes a refined pastoral fantasy, where sunlight filters through cascading crystal and time slows to a graceful pause. Thoughtfully composed savouries and freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jewel-like preserves give way to delicately crafted pâtisserie, from a refined opera cake to a luminous yuzu macaron. A curated selection of teas or a chilled glass of Champagne completes this quietly cinematic experience of modern indulgence.Time: 15:00-17:00Price: MOP628++/2 persons / MOP768++/2 persons with 2 special mocktailsAndaz Kitchen presents an exclusive four-hands dining series led by Executive Chef André Lai in collaboration with Black Pearl-awarded Chef Calvin Yu of Xizhou Hall. Blending Chinese and Portuguese culinary traditions, the series offers a refined cross-cultural experience through contemporary interpretations and precision techniques. Each dinner is meticulously curated, from premium ingredient selection to elegant plating and attentive service, creating an exceptional setting for intimate gatherings or memorable fine-dining occasions.Time: 19:00Price: MOP1,088+/person for six courses with wine-pairingTeppanyaki Shou partners with the historic Champagne house Drappier for a one-night culinary collaboration. Guests will enjoy a curated flight of six Champagnes, from the expressive Carte d'Or Brut to the rare Grande Sendrée Millésime 2012, paired with a bespoke teppanyaki omakase menu. Precision Japanese craftsmanship meets centuries-old Champagne heritage in a refined dialogue of land, sea and terroir.Time: 18:00 – 22:30Price: MOP2,388/person for 8-Course Omakase with 6 Curated WinesThis summer, enjoy a lighter, more balanced approach to dining inspired by traditional Chinese wellness wisdom. Featuring cooling gourds and nourishing root vegetables prized for their natural sweetness and hydrating properties, the seasonal menu offers dishes that are refreshing yet satisfying. From comforting slow-simmered classics to refined banquet-style creations, each thoughtfully crafted dish celebrates regional Chinese heritage, delivering flavourful, health-focused dining perfectly attuned to the warmer months.Enjoyed on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, The Spring Time Journey Afternoon Tea offers a seasonal symphony of colour, texture and flavour. This curated experience celebrates spring's gentle bloom as it transitions into summer, featuring refined savoury creations and artisanal desserts inspired by florals and sun-ripened fruit, elevating the afternoon with elegance and lightness.Time: 14:30 – 17:30Price: MOP538++/set (Choice of Tea or Coffee)MOP 738++/set (Served with 2 glasses of Barons de Rothschild Ritz Réserve Brut Champagne)An intimate kaiseki journey unfolds at the Yamazato bar counter, under the guidance of Executive Chef Hideaki Hayashi, offering a front-row view of culinary refinement – watch as chefs craft each course with meticulous precision, using the season's finest ingredients. From sushi and sashimi to steamed, grilled and fried delicacies, every dish is a refined expression of Japanese culinary artistry—an immersive, front-row celebration of craftsmanship.Time: Daily from 17:30 to 22:00, except MondaysPrice: MOP1,380+/personThe celebratory vibes are further uplifted at Galaxy Macau with the luxury resort's collection of world-class bars, each with their own specialisation.Pony & Plume—the distinguished whisky sanctuary at Capella at Galaxy Macau—celebrates the creative spirit of Taiwan's cocktail culture with an exclusive one-night guest shift. On May 21, the bar welcomes the team behind Kaohsiung's acclaimed Gallery 20.5, a 50 Best Discovery destination where artistry and nostalgia converge, to unveil "". Head Bartender Sherry Wang and Bar Manager David Tsai will unveil four original cocktails, showcasing refined technique and native Taiwanese flavours, priced at MOP168 per glass—an evening of understated sophistication in Pony & Plume's iconic whisky pyramid.On May 29, The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge welcomes Champion Mixologist Damon Hee Mahn Park of Seoul's Four Ace Club for. A World Class Korea Champion 2025 and World Class Global finalist in Toronto, Park's style fuses Singapore-bred precision with Korean fermentation mastery. For one night only, he presents a curated selection of signature cocktails crafted with Don Julio, Tanqueray, Singleton Whisky and Ketel One Vodka—each drink a study in competition-level technique, layered flavour and uncompromising execution.For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



News Source: Galaxy Macau

News Source: Galaxy Macau 08/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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