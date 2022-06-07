Element Biosciences and Olink collaborate to enable Olink® Explore on the Element AVITI™ System

Element Biosciences to provide proof-of-concept findings during panel discussion at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) general meeting



Olink continues its pioneering efforts to enable Explore broadly across genomics ecosystems and to democratize next-generation proteomics

UPPSALA, Sweden, and SAN DIEGO, CA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) and Element Biosciences, Inc. ("Element”) today announced a collaboration to enable use of the Olink® Explore high-throughput proteomics platform with Element’s next generation sequencing (NGS) platform, the AVITI System, launched March 2022.

Element and Olink have performed a technical proof-of-concept study demonstrating a high compatibility between Olink® Explore and Element’s NGS platform AVITI. Additional findings from the two companies’ results will be discussed by Element during a panel discussion on June 8th at the AGBT general meeting in Orlando, Florida. Element and Olink are exploring more advanced means of seamlessly combining the existing Olink® Explore product with Element’s AVITI System in additional use cases.

"Olink is dedicated to driving the understanding of real-time biology and making our Olink® Explore line of products broadly accessible to labs across the world,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. "With new product launches such as AVITI helping drive continued expansion and evolution of the NGS market, Olink looks forward to its efforts with Element to bring Explore to an increasing number of customers."

"Olink’s Explore technology is a great example of how the AVITI System benchtop sequencer—with its flexible sequencing configurations and high data quality—can have an impact beyond DNA sequencing by providing users high performance and low cost access to other areas of investigation,” said Shawn Levy, SVP of Applications and Scientific Affairs, Element Biosciences.

This non-exclusive collaborative framework is a continuation of Olink’s strategy it has executed in NGS since 2020 and combines the strengths of both companies’ technologies. These efforts are intended to provide Olink customers with options in choosing the sequencing platform that is optimal for their needs, and to expand the portfolio of applications for Element Biosciences customers.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Learn more about Olink here.

About Element

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. Learn more about Element Biosciences here.

Olink use of forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2022 revenue outlook, our Explore externalizations, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may,” "will,” "could,” "would,” "should,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "project,” "potential,” "continue,” "ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F (Commission file number 001-40277) and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections for the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

