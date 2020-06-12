Element Blue Recognized by UiPath with Elite Robotic Process Automation Certification

HOUSTON, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Element Blue, a twenty-year technology consultancy in the healthcare sector and expert in robotic process automation, announces its recognition as a UiPath strategic partner in the exclusive Certified UiPath Service Network for implementation of RPA solutions. The USN Partner Program defines the competency level of the best UiPath implementation partners.

Placing Element Blue's advanced delivery skills on par with UiPath's internal professional services team, this partnership and designation entitles Element Blue to additional services and support in the key RPA engagement areas of infrastructure, architecture, business process analysis and development to the benefit of its clients. These services include:



Assurance services

Implementation support

Hotline support

Certified UiPath resources

"We are pleased to be one of the first five partners to achieve this distinction," said Steven Gerhardt, CEO and managing partner of Element Blue. "As our healthcare system clients begin to scale with RPA, these new levels of support will help them experience the benefits of automations and integrations faster and with increased reliability."

"Future clients can be assured that they will be partnering with an implementation expert possessing demonstrable success," and said Joe Nieto, director, customer engagement. "The designation will help healthcare organizations immediately recognize the additional value they will receive when working with Element Blue."

About Element Blue

Element Blue enables healthcare systems to transform the patient experience and reduce costs through increased personalization and robotic process automation (RPA). The practice's Service Moment Automation methodology impacts patient access, referrals, digital marketing and the revenue cycle at the most critical stages of the customer journey, resulting in a seamless encounter across the system.

By empowering patients and employees to actively manage their unique healthcare experiences, Element Blue increases the satisfaction of every health system consumer: customers, patients and members.

Houston-based, Element Blue has offices in Dubai, Hyderabad, Nairobi, Lima, and San Jose. For more information, please go to ElementBlue.com. Connect with us socially, https://LinkedIn.com/company/elementblue/ and https://Twitter.com/elementblue1/

