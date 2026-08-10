10.08.2026 02:56:39

Element Fleet Management Proposes Up To A$4.00/shr Acquisition Of FleetPartners

(RTTNews) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO), the world's largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager, confirmed that it has submitted a non-binding indicative proposal to acquire FleetPartners Group Limited (FPR.AX), fleet management company in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition would be structured by way of a Scheme of Arrangement at A$3.80 per share in cash.

Under the proposal, FleetPartners shareholders would receive cash consideration of A$3.80 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately A$820 million (US$578 million). This offer equates to a 34.3% premium to FleetPartners' undisturbed share price of A$2.83 as at 31 July 2026.

In addition, Element has offered, on a conditional basis, to increase the offer consideration to A$4.00 per share if, prior to 5:00 p.m. Sydney time on August 11, 2026, the FleetPartners Board agrees to enter into a process deed. This deed would include a three-week period of hard exclusivity, during which Element would seek to complete due diligence and execute a binding Scheme Implementation Deed.

FleetPartners Group was trading at A$3.85 up A$0.38 or 10.95%, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart ohne große Impulse. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich freundlich. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Montag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen