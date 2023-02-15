Element Hotels Celebrates 100th Milestone Opening in Salt Lake City, Paired with the First Le Méridien to Debut in Utah, Bringing Two Distinct Lifestyle Brands Under One Roof

The first dual-brand property in Salt Lake City brings style and flexibility to a cosmopolitan winter playground

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Hotels and Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts – part of Marriott Bonvoy®'s extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands, together with The Ritchie Group and Garn Development , Utah-based commercial real estate development companies, announce the opening of Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown . The dual-branded property commemorates Element's milestone 100th global opening and its first in Salt Lake City, complementing its location in Moab, Utah. The property also marks the first Le Méridien in Utah, and the first hotel with an expansive rooftop bar in the market. This first-ever combination of the two distinctly unique brands is managed by Azul Hospitality Group , a San Diego-based hospitality management platform that provides an innovative approach to maximizing performance.

"This is a milestone moment nestled against the mountains for two of Marriott Bonvoy's lifestyle brands as we open Element Hotels' 100th hotel and our first Le Méridien property in Utah," said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand & Marketing Officer, Marriott International. "With Element's longer-stay lifestyle offering and Le Méridien's essence of savouring the good life, intermixed with Salt Lake City's high-altitude beauty, travelers can discover two unique experiences that allow for extraordinary memories."

The hotels are ideally located just six miles from the airport and is within 30 miles of several popular ski destinations including Brighton Ski, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, and Snowbird, making skiing and other outdoor excursions easily accessible. The property is also adjacent to Vivint Arena, home of the NBA's Utah Jazz, and steps away from the Salt Palace Convention Center. The property is located in The West Quarter , a new mixed-used development which connects two halves of downtown with a mid-block pedestrian road called Quarter Row. In addition to Le Méridien and Element Salt Lake City Downtown, The West Quarter offers easy access to a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in the heart of Salt Lake City's Warehouse District.

The fusion of the two brands under one roof provides guests with flexible options for an experience that suits their needs and lifestyle including room categories, amenities, design, and more. Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown embraces the brand's European spirit of savouring the good life with timeless mid-century modern design elements combined with inspiration from Salt Lake City's landscape of deep evergreens, golds, and wood tones, and programming that encourages creative travellers to linger longer. Element Salt Lake City Downtown perfectly complements with spacious studios and one-bedroom suites with nature-inspired design ideal for active travelers who seek a healthy, balanced routine, whether visiting for a few days or for a longer stay. Sustainability is integrated in an unobtrusive way with low flow water features to reduce water consumption, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary bike rentals, and more.

Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown features 144 sophisticated rooms and suites, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with city views and emerald tile-adorned showers. Curated with design-forward and custom-made décor inspired by the brand's celebrated mid-century modern flair, accommodations are a nod to the brand's distinctive heritage and provide guests with the Le Méridien signature plush bed, Malin + Goetz bath amenities, and illy coffee.

Element Salt Lake City Downtown offers 126 sustainable and bright rooms and suites with city view floor-to-ceiling windows, fully equipped kitchens, spacious spa-like bathrooms with eco-conscious amenities, and the signature Heavenly® beds. Accommodations feature ergonomic design elements with modern touches and relaxing earth-toned colors. Guests are treated to a complimentary daily Rise breakfast and a Relax evening reception. As part of the brand's collaboration with Lettuce Grow , a nationally recognized leader of hydroponic gardening, travelers will have direct access to free, farm-fresh produce and herbs. Guests can collect their own green selections from an on-property Lettuce Grow Farmstand for use in their Rise breakfast or to bring back to their own in-room kitchens.

The dual-branded hotel's signature restaurant, Adelaide, is an urban brasserie – French and New Orleans inspired with Cajun undertones. Located on the ground floor, the unique architecture of the brasserie creates a charming ambiance as guests savor delectable flavors and pairings. Globally influenced and locally curated, every meal is a work of art. Adelaide also features a full bar, oyster and raw bar, as well as a private dining room and outdoor patio space.

Casual dining meets vibrant sophistication at Van Ryder, the first full-scale hotel rooftop experience in Salt Lake City. Offering sweeping views of the city and the Wasatch mountains, the menu features artisan crafted libations with cocktail cuisine. The bar gets its namesake from Jack "The Rambling Kid" Van Ryder, an American cowboy and western artist. His soft, pastel-colored paintings captured the dusty, brooding Western twilight skies, and the venue keeps his art and legacy alive. A private dining area is also available.

Overseeing the vision and execution of the food and beverage program is Executive Chef Jacqueline Siao. With over 15 years of culinary experience, Chef Siao is a performance-focused, strategic leader with expertise in menu and recipe development in addition to operations and management. She previously served as Executive Chef at W Aspen in Colorado.

Two meeting spaces and one pre-function area make up a total of 8,355 square feet of inviting event and meeting space. The options feature open-concept design and natural lighting with adaptable configurations. The Triumph Ballroom holds up to 642 people; the Pierce Arrow Boardroom holds up to 82 people; and the pre-function space holds up to 220 people.

Guests can keep up their fitness regime with the rooftop fitness center, which offers a pristine outdoor pool, cardio machines, and strength equipment. On-site valet and self-parking are both offered, plus vehicle charging stations. Pets are also welcome.

The property was designed by the award-winning architectural team, HKS , a firm of architects, designers, advisors, and makers driven by curiosity and devoted to creating places that combine beauty with performance. Interiors were designed by Studio HBA , the fastest growing arm of Hirsch Bedner Associates, who are known for delivering unique and contextually responsive design. The architect of record is Beecher Walker , one of the West's top commercial architecture firms, with a team of architects and designers united by a passion for good design – a sustainable, technologically-forward fusion of aesthetic, emotion, function, and responsibility.

Both hotels will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown is located at 131 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah and Element Salt Lake City Downtown is located at 145 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah. Opening rates start at $219 for Le Meridien Salt Lake City Downtown and $189 for Element Salt Lake City Downtown.

About Le Méridien and Element Salt Lake City Downtown

Le Méridien and Element Salt Lake City Downtown brings two distinct experiences under one roof to Salt Lake City. Featuring inspired design embracing the ethos of each of the global brands, the property offers a combined 270 guest rooms, rooftop pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and approximately 8,355 square feet of meeting space. Guests can sample elevated French cuisine at signature urban brasserie Adelaide or try small plates & cocktails at Van Ryder Rooftop bar, offering breathtaking views of the city, Wasatch mountains and Vivint Arena – home of the Utah Jazz. Located in The West Quarter, the area connects Salt Lake City culture and community, serving as a hub for what's next by bringing together urban life in a modern, authentic experience that builds on Salt Lake City's past.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Azul Hospitality Group

Azul Hospitality Group is a premier hospitality management platform providing industry-leading service, rigorous management, ethical operations, and innovative approaches to maximizing the performance of an asset. The company's primary focus is on upscale hotels and resorts, with unique destination and product attributes. For additional information, please visit https://azulhospitalitygroup.com .

About The Ritchie Group

The Ritchie Group (TRG) is a second-generation family office commercial real estate development company, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. TRG's development focus is on needs-based real estate such as multifamily (housing), self-storage, and industrial projects. We are also experienced hospitality and retail developers, particularly when these asset classes complement our mixed-use projects. We have developed or co-developed $1.5 billion of "ground up" projects, have another $900 million currently under construction, and a queue of an additional $1.25 billion in our development pipeline at various stages. Please visit our website for more information: https://theritchiegroup.com .

About Garn Development

Garn Development is a diversified commercial real estate development company based in Layton, Utah. In the past 12 years, they have developed or co-developed over $3 billion of hospitality, multi-family, assisted-living, self-storage, retail and industrial projects. Their focus is to create value for partners with a diverse income stream that is resilient to market cycles. Garn Development currently owns twenty-five hotels, nine multifamily communities, nine assisted living communities, and over one million square feet of self-storage, retail and industrial assets. Their current development pipeline has approximately $2.0 billion of projects in various stages of development. For additional information, please visit https://garndev.com .

About The West Quarter

The West Quarter is a new mixed-use development in the heart of Salt Lake City's Warehouse District. This is where downtown connects with entertainment and sports at Vivint Smart Home Arena and endless shopping options. Spanning an entire city block, The West Quarter has it all, right in the middle of it all. Whether you're looking for a spot to live or stay, work or play, dine or drink, you can find it here in The West Quarter. For additional information, please visit: https://thewestquarter.com .

