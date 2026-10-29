ELEMENT Aktie

ELEMENT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: RU000A102093

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29.10.2026 23:30:02

Element Solutions: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 22, 2026, Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) reported record quarterly revenue and raised its full-year financial outlook. The specialty chemical producer continues to gain momentum as it embeds its thermal management and electronic assembly products into artificial intelligence hardware supply chains.

Three key takeaways from management stand out for long-term investors.

Element Solutions terminated its proposed combination with Solstice at the end of August after shareholders voiced a preference for the company's stand-alone growth plan. Leadership listened to investor input and redirected its focus toward organic growth and targeted bolt-on M&A--the strategy of buying smaller chemical providers to integrate into existing operations.

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