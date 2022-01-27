Element Solutions Inc Acquires Chemical Developer HSO Herbert Schmidt GmbH

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) (the "Company”) today announced that it has acquired HSO Herbert Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG ("HSO”), a privately-held, multi-national developer of surface finishing technology and chemistry headquartered in Solingen, Germany.

Founded in 1936, HSO develops and manufactures highly-specialized solutions for decorative and functional surface finishing with a focus on environmentally sustainable products, especially in the field of Plating on Plastics. In 2021, HSO was certified as a climate-neutral electroplating operation functioning under the values of sustainability and climate protection. Future results from this tuck-in acquisition will be reported in the Company’s Industrial & Specialty segment.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about Element Solutions is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

