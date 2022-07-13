|
13.07.2022 22:30:00
Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release
Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions") announced today that it intends to release its 2022 second quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Participants on the call will include Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.
To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 800-343-1703 (domestic) or 203-518-9859 (international) and enter the Passcode/ID: 34776. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
About Element Solutions Inc
Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
