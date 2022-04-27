27.04.2022 23:42:17

Element Solutions Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $56.1 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $82.3 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $96.3 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.7% to $680.2 million from $550.1 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $56.1 Mln. vs. $82.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $680.2 Mln vs. $550.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.55-$1.60

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shs 20,00 6,38% Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr fest. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen