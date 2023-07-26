26.07.2023 23:36:14

Element Solutions Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $29.9 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $65.2 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.7 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $586.1 million from $676.9 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $29.9 Mln. vs. $65.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $586.1 Mln vs. $676.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: about $1.30

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten