|
22.02.2022 23:16:03
Element Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $3.9 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $29.9 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to $646.9 million from $536.6 million last year.
Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $3.9 Mln. vs. $29.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $646.9 Mln vs. $536.6 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.22
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Platform Specialty Products gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.21
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.21
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.21
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Platform Specialty Products legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.20
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)