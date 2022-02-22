Element Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.9 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $29.9 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to $646.9 million from $536.6 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.9 Mln. vs. $29.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $646.9 Mln vs. $536.6 Mln last year.