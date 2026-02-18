Platform Specialty Products Aktie

Platform Specialty Products für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PDWL / ISIN: US28618M1062

18.02.2026 08:40:44

Element Solutions Q4 Earnings Decline Despite Higher Sales; Guides Full-year Adj. EBITDA Higher

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI), a specialty chemicals company, on Wednesday reported lower fourth-quarter earnings despite higher sales, as increased operating costs and other expenses weighed on results.

Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $6.1 million, or $0.03 per share, from $54.7 million, or $0.23 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Total other expense widened to $38.7 million from $8.1 million, driven by higher other expenses of $24.3 million compared with gain 4.7 million last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings rose to $89.7 million or $0.37 per share from $85.3 million or $0.35 per share a year ago.

Operating income declined to $69.7 million from $74.9 million, as higher selling, technical, general and administrative expenses and increased research and development spending offset gross profit growth.

Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) increased 5% to $136 million, compared with $130 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net sales rose 8% to $676.2 million from $624.2 million in the prior-year quarter, while organic net sales increased 10%.

Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be between $140 million and $155 million. For the full-year, adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $650 million to $670 million, compared with this year's $548 million.

Element Solutions shares gained 1.83% after hours after closing at $32.32 on Tuesday.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tiefer -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei beendet Handel in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

