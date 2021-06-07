Elemental Royalties Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc ("Red Cloud") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of its Common Shares.

Under the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company (the "Red Cloud Agreement"), the Company has agreed to initially pay Red Cloud a fee of C$5,000 plus applicable taxes, per month. Red Cloud will not receive any Common Shares or options as compensation. Red Cloud and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Elemental and Red Cloud are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Red Cloud is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member firm of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

The initial term of the Red Cloud Agreement will be 4 months, and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent 1-month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days' prior written notice. The engagement of Red Cloud remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of Elemental Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

Elemental is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca or contact 604-653-9464.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

