Elementis Posts Pre-tax Profit For FY21

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Elementis plc (ELM.L) on Thursday posted a pre-tax profit of $5.8 million for the year 2021, as against a pre-tax loss of $68.8 million last year. On a per share basis, profit was 0.4 cents versus 11.3 cents last year.

The Group said its improved business performance were partially offset by a $53 million non-cash Talc goodwill impairment linked to ongoing COVID-19 impacts.

On an adjusted basis, pre-tax profit was $77 million, compared to $53 million last year. On the same basis, earnings per share was 10.6 cents, versus 6.5 cents last year.

For the year, revenue grew 17 percent to $880 million, while it was up 14 percent on an adjusted basis. The growth reflects strong new business momentum, targeted pricing actions and volume recovery against a COVID-19 impacted prior year.