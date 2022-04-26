Elements.cloud launches 3 products that change the game for digital transformation; Elements Multi-Cloud Dependencies, Elements Org Adoption and Elements Salesforce DevOps Center Extension

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elements.cloud, the most complete Change Intelligence Platform that helps customers accelerate their value from Salesforce, today announced 3 game-changing products. They will showcase them at TrailblazerDX (TDX), the largest conference for Salesforce, Slack, Tableau and Mulesoft Admins and Developers.

Elements.cloud launches 3 new products that change the game for digital transformation and lowcode-nocode development

This product innovation has been driven by the demands of Salesforce's largest customers. They need to accelerate their digital transformations, and at the same time have confidence that they have the intelligence to make the changes without impacting the business.

With the launch of Elements Multi-Cloud Dependencies, the impact of inter-systems related changes can now be visualized, tracked and managed. This dramatically increases the scope and reach of the Elements.cloud platform beyond Salesforce and enables it to support the CIOs strategic programs.

This addresses one of the greatest challenges for CIOs; understanding the risk of making changes to integrated applications. "This is a major roadmap milestone and has been made possible by the Elements architecture which was designed to support any application whether SaaS or on premise", said Adrian King, co-founder and CTO. "Now we can truly support the needs of customers who are demanding cross-application change intelligence across their entire IT landscape."

Elements today announced Elements Org Adoption which mines and analyzes event log data. This unlocks powerful insights into user adoption of new apps and automation, visualized at a metadata level as time-based trends. The challenge has always been the volume of log data that needs to be analyzed, but the Elements algorithms are able to mine the data to find the veins of gold. This enables customers to validate their development investments and focus training or change initiatives.

The final game-changing announcement is the launch of The Elements Salesforce DevOps Center extension. The estimated customer base for the new Salesforce DevOps Center is between 100,000 and 70,000 customers who are all still using Change Sets. Salesforce DevOps Center is a no-cost replacement for Change Sets which goes into beta in the Summer. The Elements DevOps Center extension is being launched with Salesforce at TDX. It enables the rich business and org analysis to be delivered inside DevOps Center, enabling better conflict resolution and safer deployments. Elements tied to Salesforce DevOps Center is core tooling that supports DevOps best practice.

"It is exciting to see what the last 5 years of R&D investment has delivered in terms of our Change Intelligence Platform. But we are now able to leverage that platform to accelerate innovation. Today we announced Multi-Cloud Dependencies, Org Adoption and DevOps Center Extension. But next quarter we will announce our new Org Complexity and Heath scoring, and support for Enterprise Architects. Both these are major milestones." said Ian Gotts, co-founder and CEO

Follow Elements.cloud:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elementscloud/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elements_cloud

Blog: https://www.elemenst.cloud/newsroom

About Elements.cloud:

Know your org better so you can manage it better. The basis of making intelligent decisions is a shared understanding of Org configuration. Elements automates the discovery by building documentation, bringing teams together, and breaking down silos of knowledge. It is the collective wisdom.

It then allows you to apply a rigorous approach and change intelligence to manage transformational change. Elements enables everyone to manage the Salesforce platform, not relying on heroics. Applied consistently it can help you move to excellence.

Trusted by more than 300 companies and consulting firms including JD Power, NTT DATA Services, OwnBackup, and Marcus & Millichap. Elements.cloud has analyzed over 15 billion metadata items and has had over 1 million process maps created. More information can be found at: http://www.elements.cloud

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elementscloud-launches-3-products-that-change-the-game-for-digital-transformation-elements-multi-cloud-dependencies-elements-org-adoption-and-elements-salesforce-devops-center-extension-301532198.html

SOURCE Elements.cloud