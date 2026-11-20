Critical mineral recovery and processing technology developer ElementUSA announced Friday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with mineral explorer Geophysx Jamaica Limited.

The MOU builds on ElementUSA’s work to turn bauxite residue into critical minerals and pig iron.

The companies said they will work together to recover critical minerals, iron and other valuable materials from Jamaica’s bauxite residue, while developing commercially sustainable solutions to the environmental challenges of these legacy industrial sites.

Jamaica’s alumina industry has produced bauxite residue for decades, and large volumes are held in storage across the island.

Under the MOU, the companies plan to combine ElementUSA’s process technology and engineering with Geophysx’s Jamaican resource development experience and established local relationships.

The goal, they said, is to show that this residue can become a commercial source of critical minerals and other valuable materials.

“Jamaica has one of the largest bauxite residue resources in the Western Hemisphere, and Geophysx brings the local knowledge, licensed access and relationships to unlock it,” ElementUSA CEO Ellis Sullivan said in a news release.

“This partnership lets us apply our technology to a new resource and a new region. It is also a chance to show that a legacy waste stream can become a source of critical minerals for the United States and its allies, and of value for Jamaica,” Sullivan said.

“Our partnership with ElementUSA is an important example of Jamaican-led, internationally partnered development,” Geophysx managing director Bobby Stewart said.

The Honourable Floyd Green, MP – Minister of Mining and Geology, and Dr. Oral Rainford – Principal Director, Minerals Policy Planning and Development Division in the Ministry of Mining and Geology, with Robert “Bobby” Stewart, Founder and Managing Director, Geophysx, and Ellis Sullivan, CEO, ElementUSA. Submitted image.

“It supports our goal of transforming a longstanding environmental liability into a valuable national resource, creating an entirely new industry while progressively addressing Jamaica’s legacy bauxite residue deposits,” Stewart said. “We believe this model can create lasting value for our country.”

Pilot to commercial program

ElementUSA will lead the technical work on a pilot at new, as well as existing, facilities in Jamaica, processing Jamaican bauxite residue with its recovery technology.

Pilot results will guide the design of a commercial-scale operation in Jamaica. Future commercial operations will be subject to successful technical validation, feasibility studies, financing, appropriate agreements and regulatory approvals.

Geophysx will contribute its Jamaican resource development experience, access via the company’s existing licenses and work with local stakeholders to advance the program.

The work aims to strengthen international supply chains with a secure, diversified source of critical minerals for manufacturers in the United States and allied nations, ElementUSA said.

The Jamaica program will draw on process development at ElementUSA’s Critical Resource Accelerator in Cedar Park, Texas, which has received support from the U.S. Department of War and the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Jamaica has an opportunity to redefine its role in the global minerals industry,” said Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness. “Our ambition must extend beyond the traditional extraction and export of raw materials to developing the knowledge, technology, and industries that allow us to capture greater value from our natural resources.”

“Partnerships such as this demonstrate the potential for Jamaican enterprise and international innovation to work together in developing new industries, attracting investment, and positioning Jamaica as an increasingly important participant in global critical mineral supply chains,” Holness said.

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