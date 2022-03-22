Elephant Insurance Partners with Smart Choice

Partnership equips more agents, reaches new customers

Richmond, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephant Insurance, a Virginia-based, digital-first auto insurance company, today announced a new partnership with Smart Choice®, a network providing independent insurance agents with access to top-rated markets, product training, and sales and marketing support. Elephant's auto insurance policies will now be offered by Smart Choice agency partners.

The partnership provides Smart Choice access to Elephant's digital tools, including accurate first-time quotes. Elephant also provides Smart Choice with a variety of auto insurance discounts, including its Multi-car Discount, Work from Home DiscountTM and Multi-policy Discount, as well as unique value-added products and services such as Diminishing Deductible, Real-time Roadside Assistance and At-Home Mechanic.

Smart Choice is the only no-fee program of its kind, offering their network of over 9,000 independent agents access to personal, commercial, and life markets, and consultative business development solutions.

"Smart Choice and Elephant both aim to give agents the digital experience and support they need to be successful," said Colleen Benzin, Elephant's head of product and agency distribution. "Our team is excited to partner with Smart Choice and provide them access to everything they need to provide a customer focused experience."

"Elephant has a rich history in auto insurance, and this combined with their insurtech capabilities is a powerful resource for agents," said Ashley Wingate, Senior VP of Sales at Smart Choice. "Their agent-friendly quoting journey and competitive pricing are a welcome addition to our product offerings."

For more information about Elephant Insurance, visit www.elephant.com.

For more information about Smart Choice, visit www.smartchoiceagents.com.

About Elephant Insurance

Elephant Insurance is a customer-centric auto insurance carrier headquartered in Richmond, VA. Elephant provides auto insurance policies to consumers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.'s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is certified as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more, visit www.elephant.com.

About Smart Choice

The Smart Choice® Agents Program is a wholly owned program of Worldwide Insurance Network, Inc. (WIN), headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. They currently serve 9,000 agency partners in 46 states. For more information, visit www.smartchoiceagents.com.

