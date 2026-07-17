Elevance Health Aktie

Elevance Health für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12FMV / ISIN: US0367521038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.07.2026 21:35:43

Elevance Health CEO Boudreaux Buys $1 Million in Shares. What Does This Mean For its 2026 Outlook?

Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV), purchased 2,725 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026, at $367.79 per share. SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($367.79); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($369.16).Elevance Health is one of the nation's largest health benefits organizations, commanding a significant market position with $201.1 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue and serving over 118 million individuals. The company's integrated platform approach—combining medical plans, pharmacy management, behavioral health services, and digital health tools—provides a competitive advantage in delivering coordinated care and managing healthcare costs. Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Elevance Health demonstrates substantial profitability with $5 billion in TTM net income, reflecting strong operational execution and market leadership in the managed care sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Elevance Health Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten