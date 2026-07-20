Elevance Health Aktie
WKN DE: A12FMV / ISIN: US0367521038
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20.07.2026 14:53:01
Elevance Health Chairman Ramiro Peru Buys $336,000 of Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors Right Now?
Ramiro G. Peru, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV), purchased 1,000 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($366.05); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($369.16).Elevance Health is one of the nation's largest health benefits organizations, commanding a significant market position with $201.1 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue from serving over 118 million individuals. The company's integrated platform approach—combining medical plans, pharmacy management, behavioral health services, and digital health tools—provides a competitive advantage in delivering coordinated care and managing healthcare costs. Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Elevance Health demonstrates substantial profitability with $5 billion in TTM net income, reflecting strong operational execution and market leadership in the managed care sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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