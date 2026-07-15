Elevance Health Aktie

Elevance Health für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12FMV / ISIN: US0367521038

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15.07.2026 12:14:55

Elevance Health Inc. Announces Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.463 billion, or $6.71 per share. This compares with $1.743 billion, or $7.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.624 billion or $7.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $50.474 billion from $49.776 billion last year.

Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.463 Bln. vs. $1.743 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.71 vs. $7.72 last year. -Revenue: $50.474 Bln vs. $49.776 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 27.00

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