Elevance Health Aktie

Elevance Health für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12FMV / ISIN: US0367521038

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21.10.2026 12:07:54

Elevance Health Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.365 billion, or $6.27 per share. This compares with $1.189 billion, or $5.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.520 billion or $6.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $50.440 billion from $50.087 billion last year.

Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.365 Bln. vs. $1.189 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.27 vs. $5.32 last year. -Revenue: $50.440 Bln vs. $50.087 Bln last year.

FY 2026 diluted EPS guidance raised to at least $22.00; adjusted diluted EPS2 guidance raised to at least $29.00 on continued operating momentum

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Elevance Health Inc Registered Shs 397,30 2,24% Elevance Health Inc Registered Shs

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