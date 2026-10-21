Elevance Health Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.365 billion, or $6.27 per share. This compares with $1.189 billion, or $5.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.520 billion or $6.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $50.440 billion from $50.087 billion last year.

Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.365 Bln. vs. $1.189 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.27 vs. $5.32 last year. -Revenue: $50.440 Bln vs. $50.087 Bln last year.

FY 2026 diluted EPS guidance raised to at least $22.00; adjusted diluted EPS2 guidance raised to at least $29.00 on continued operating momentum