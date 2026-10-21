Elevance Health Q3 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY26 Outlook, Sees Growth In FY27; Shares Up - Update

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday said it has raised fiscal 2026 outlook after reporting higher profit in its third quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings per share of at least $22.00, compared to previous guidance of at least $20.10.

Adjusted earnings per share guidance has been raised to at least $29.00 on continued operating momentum from previous estimate of at least $27.00.

The company said it remains confident in delivering at least 12% growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2027 from its higher fiscal 2026 earnings baseline of at least $26.753.

On October 20, the Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2026 dividend to shareholders of $1.72 per share, payable on December 18 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4.

In the third quarter, Elevance Health's shareholders' net income totaled $1.365 billion, up 14.8% from $1.189 billion last year. Earnings per share climbed 17.9% to $6.27 from prior year's $5.32.

Adjusted earnings were $1.520 billion or $6.99 per share for the period, compared to $6.03 in the prior year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $50.440 billion from $50.087 billion last year.

The revenue growth was driven by higher premium yields, increased CarelonRx product revenue, and growth in service fees, partially offset by lower Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Employer Group risk membership.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Elevance Health shares were gaining 2.23 percent, trading at $450.00.

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