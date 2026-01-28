Elevance Health Aktie
WKN DE: A12FMV / ISIN: US0367521038
|
28.01.2026 12:38:03
Elevance Health Q4 Earnings Rise; Guides FY26; Shares Slide Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV), on Wednesday, reported a higher fourth quarter net income compared with the previous year and issued full year 2026 guidance.
In the pre-market trading, Elevance Health is 6.11% lesser at $303.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.
For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders increased to $547 million from $418 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $2.47 versus $1.81 last year.
On the adjusted basis, net income to shareholders declined to $739 million from $747 million in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $3.33 versus $3.23 last year.
On average, twenty analysts had expected the company to report $3.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating revenue jumped to $49.31 billion from $44.99 billion in the same period last year.
Revenue increased to $49.75 billion from $45.44 billion in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company expected full-year 2026 operating revenue to decline in the low single digits.
Adjusted operating gain is expected to be at least $6.8 billion for the full year 2026.
Earnings per share for the full year 2026 is anticipated to be at least $22.30 and adjusted earnings per share to be at least $25.50.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elevance Health Inc Registered Shs
|
28.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier Elevance Health-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Elevance Health-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Ausblick: Elevance Health veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Elevance Health-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Elevance Health von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Elevance Health-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Elevance Health-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)