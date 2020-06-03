03.06.2020 04:00:00

Eleva's Drug Candidate to Be Examined for Use in COVID-19 Treatment

FREIBURG, Germany, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is exploring the potential of one of its drug candidates for first-in-line therapy of COVID-19. The compound, factor H, is part of the complement system, which is believed to affect the severity of the course of COVID-19. Eleva has developed factor H previously for a different indication and taken it through pre-clinical stages.

The complement system is a vital part of the immune system. It recognizes and destroys pathogens and protects the body's own cells with a special component, factor H. Insufficient amounts of factor H lead to excessive inflammation and risk of tissue damage. Emerging evidence suggests that the lung tissue decay observed in severe cases of COVID-19 could be caused by this unregulated inflammation. Current means to inhibit this process use artificial antibodies that block the pathway altogether, stopping the inactivation of pathogens and causing a significant risk of infection. Conversely, supplemented factor H allows for regulated defence while protecting the host cells.

Andreas Schaaf, CEO of Eleva, says: "Unlocking novel therapies is our mission. This path deserves to be explored and may lead to effective treatment of COVID-19."

Eleva has previously developed recombinant factor H for glomerulopathy and taken it through pre-clinical stages. Studies have indicated a significant reduction in inflammation and tissue damage when factor H was supplemented. Eleva is now looking to accelerate the COVID-19-specific evaluation with a pharmaceutical partner.

About Eleva

Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies, replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug candidates into clinical phases. 

Press contact:
eleva GmbH
Fabienne Zeitter 
pr@elevabiologics.com 
+49-761-470-99-0
www.elevabiologics.com

SOURCE eleva GmbH

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes verabschieden sich mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich mit kräftigem Plus -- DAX beendet den Handel über 12.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag bergauf. Auch in Deutschland setzte sich die Erholung fort. Der US-Aktienmarket baut eseine Vortagesgewinne am Dienstag etwas aus. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen mit Gewinnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB