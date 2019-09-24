Elevate Jet Adds Aviation Industry Leadership and Readies for Expansion of Boutique Aircraft Management, Aircraft Consultancy Offerings

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate Jet, a leading aviation management and consultancy firm in North America, has hired 40-year industry executive Scott LaForge as the company prepares to onboard new aircraft and launch a broad array of managed aircraft services.

Scott LaForge joined Elevate Jet in June 2019 because he was attracted to the firm's impeccable reputation, deep bench strength, and progressive service offerings. LaForge brings to Elevate invaluable expertise in aircraft management, safety, operations, and fiscal disciplines. As a licensed pilot, he has accumulated more than 20,000 safe-flying hours with no accidents or incidents, and he has been recognized as a Prestigious Aviator by the Federal Aviation Administration. Before joining Elevate Jet, LaForge held leadership roles with Keystone Aviation, XOJET, M&N Aviation, Island Airlines, and Cape Air/Nantucket Airlines.

"I am very excited about the breadth of services offered by Elevate Jet. My devotion to high-touch, VIP service began when I was a 19-year old pilot flying clients such as John F. Kennedy, Jackie O, Ted Kennedy, Marlo Thomas, Frank Purdue and others," says LaForge, "Elevate Jet is keenly focused on offering deeply-personalized and highly-customized service to each client which is made possible by a team of experts with more than 280 years of combined aviation experience, an agile approach to designing aviation solutions and an unmatched commitment to customer service."

"I have a 'one plus four' approach to success," LaForge explains, "Safety is paramount, always, and the four elements supporting Elevate Jet's incident-free safety record and solid business model are: people with decades of expertise in the aviation industry, superior customer service, unwavering pursuit of sustainability and continuous profitability. With those elements firmly in place, Elevate Jet is well-positioned to expand our service offerings and our fleet. We have some exciting new programs already in development, and we are looking forward to sharing the details as each comes to market."

About Elevate Jet

Headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Elevate Jet is an aircraft management and consultancy firm which provides highly customized, boutique services to aircraft owners and flyers. The company's offerings include management and consultancy services such as Part 91 and Part 135 aircraft management, private charter, aircraft acquisition, and valuations. Elevate Jet owns Embraer aircraft for VIP shuttle services. Elevate Jet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elevate Holdings, Inc. Visit http://www.elevatejet.com to learn more.

SOURCE Elevate Jet