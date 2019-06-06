Elevate360 Announces Name Change to Wholeview Wellness to Reflect Broader Healthcare Commitment

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate360 an innovative addiction treatment center in Midtown Manhattan announces today that it is changing its name to Wholeview Wellness. "The name change allows us to better reflect our efforts to take a broad and comprehensive approach to each patient including their entire life circumstances during the assessment and treatment planning process," said Dr. Sarah Church, Founder and Executive Director of Wholeview Wellness. "As a company we are committed to treating the whole person and to providing truly individualized care. The name change will help to advance our mission and to ensure that we distinguish ourselves in providing unique services for patients looking for a deeply personal approach to their care."

Wholeview Wellness has a team of expert clinicians who provide intensive outpatient care including, individual, group and family treatment. Their staff employs only therapies and techniques that are scientifically proven to help patients succeed and move into sustained recovery.

The Wholeview team is committed to setting a new standard of care for individualized, effective addiction treatment in the New York regions it serves, ensuring a nuanced and compassionate approach to treatment that is informed by research.

"This is an exciting change for us and illustrates our promise to keep our patients' individual needs at the forefront of our program at all times," said Roger Chong, Director of Operations and Finance. "While our commitment to the community we serve will not change, we are re-doubling our efforts to ensure that we view each person independently. Our new name opens us up to that opportunity."

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's services throughout the rest of 2019. Along with the name change, their website has been updated and can now be found at http://www.wholeview.co

SOURCE Wholeview Wellness