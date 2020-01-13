Elevating Ideas with Hilton in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick-start the New Year, Hilton in Malaysia launches Elevating Ideas, a flexible meeting package that aims to boost productivity through sustainable practice, healthy food choices and mindful breaks. Created with meeting professionals and business travellers in mind, Elevating Ideas encourages new perspectives for a fresh start.

A New Year means new resolutions and ambitions. Hilton in Malaysia understands that in order for business to reach their goals, the right mind set is necessary. With the right environment and support, creative ideas and effective solutions are generated.

Reinforcing the Meet with Purpose concept, Hilton in Malaysia innovates how meetings are conducted in order to effectively help businesses thrive. The first of Meet with Purpose's three core pillars is Mindful Meeting, which consists of environmentally friendly practices that help planners reduce their footprint, such as going plastic-free or using energy-saving equipment. Mindful Eating includes a healthy diet and balanced-dining choices that boost energy and focus. Mindful Being is all about uplifting, engaging activities that are rewarding and reduce stress such as yoga and other recreations.

Hilton in Malaysia is able to cater to every MICE need from various industries and business sizes with its accommodating event spaces and strategic locations across the country. Enjoy great discounts and complimentary rooms plus upgrades, a complimentary delegate pass for every ten (10) paying delegates and more.

Participating hotels: Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, Hilton Kuching, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang, and Hilton Garden Inn Puchong.

Book by 31 March 2020 and hold events from now until 31 June 2020. Enjoy room rates from MYR165.00nett/per room, per night and full day meeting packages from MYR110.00nett.

Experience a meeting with purpose and elevate ideas with Hilton Malaysia. Discover this exclusive promotion at www.hiltonmalaysia.com/meetings

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200109/2686953-1

SOURCE Hilton Malaysia