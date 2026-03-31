Termbray Industries International Aktie
WKN DE: 726658 / ISIN: BMG8760C1414
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31.03.2026 08:15:12
Elevating Modern Aesthetics: ARTE Madrid Partners with X Pay to Unveil the All-New SIERRA Collection
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Empowering Gen Z and the Next Generation to Define Their Radiance with Passion, Artistry, and Flexible Payment AutonomyHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - ARTE Madrid, the Spanish jewelry house whose name literally translates to "Art" has long been synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship fueled by love and passion. For a generation that dares to express their individuality—Gen Z—jewelry is no longer reserved for grand occasions; it is "Wearable Art" that celebrates self-love and personal storytelling in everyday life. To let this passion flourish freely, ARTE Madrid is proud to announce a lifestyle-driven partnership with X Pay, Hong Kong's Buy-Now-Pay Later payment platform, seamlessly interweaving classic jewelry artistry with modern payment flexibility.
Embracing Brilliance: Resonating with the Gen Z "Live in the Moment" Philosophy
The new generation of consumers possesses an uncompromising pursuit of beauty coupled with an autonomous, composed attitude toward life. They desire to embrace what they love "now" without being constrained by traditional high-entry costs. X Pay's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service resonates perfectly with this aesthetic of living freely.
By introducing X Pay at ARTE Madrid, customers can now split their purchases into three interest-free installments. This allows them to acquire pieces of art—carried by Spanish heritage and passion—as part of their daily wardrobe with grace and ease. This flexibility empowers the next generation to explore style without compromise, ensuring every moment of "sparkle" is pure and effortless.
Unlocking Fashion Potential: Connecting a Vibrant Lifestyle Community
The synergy between ARTE Madrid and X Pay transcends the transactional experience. By joining the X Pay ecosystem, ARTE Madrid connects with a community of over 250,000 trend-conscious users. This partnership breaks traditional barriers, encouraging young fashion enthusiasts to boldly experiment with "stacking" and styling different jewelry pieces, injecting youthful energy into the brand's aesthetic universe.
The Grand Debut of the "SIERRA" Collection
To mark this collaboration, ARTE Madrid presents the new SIERRA Collection. Inspired by the raw silhouettes of Spanish mountain ranges, the collection utilizes fluid natural lines and 3D forms, accented by ice-flower cut colored gemstones. SIERRA interprets the organic beauty of curves, offering a style that is bold, free, yet profoundly elegant—perfect for the modern individual who effortlessly switches looks to express their true self across different life scenarios.
Exclusive Limited-Time Offer: Save HK$50 with X Pay
To celebrate ARTE Madrid's launch on X Pay, exclusive welcome rewards await jewelry lovers! Starting today, new X Wallet App users who make their first purchase at ARTE Madrid via X Pay can enjoy a HK$50 discount on orders of HK$100 or more^. Combined with our interest-free, 3-installment plan, you can enrich your personal jewelry collection with total peace of mind.
ARTE Madrid Hong Kong Network:
Hashtag: #XPay #ARTE #ARTE #BuyNowPayLatern #jewelry #HK0093
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About ARTE Madrid
Found in Spain by the Barranco family, ARTE signifies art permeated with pronounced accents of passion, noble glamour and vogue. In a quest for the pure aesthetic of Spain, each ARTE jewellery creation is a handcrafted art piece from renowned European designers and master artisans, showcasing an extensive heritage of a thriving mix of craftsmanship, creativity and colours.
Learn more: https://www.arte-madrid.com/
About X Pay
X Pay is the "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) feature launched by the X Wallet App, under the listed company Zero Fintech Group Limited (HK.0093). It allows users to split purchases into 3 interest-free installments. With over 250,000 registered users and thousands of merchant partners spanning fashion, beauty, electronics, and F&B, X Pay offers a smarter way to manage your lifestyle spending.
Learn more: https://zero-xpay.com/
News Source: X Pay by X Wallet | ZERO FINANCE HK LIMITED
31/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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