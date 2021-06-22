|
22.06.2021 02:13:00
Elevator and Escalator Market: Increasing Demand for Smart Elevators to Drive Growth Post the Crisis
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio identifies the rising demand for smart elevators as one of the major factors driving the growth of the elevator and escalator market. Smart elevators are the result of the extensive R&D efforts put into the design and development of energy-efficient elevators. These elevators not only reduce energy consumption but also minimize the time taken to travel between the floors of a building.
It also reduces wait times and congestion in lobbies, thereby, improving passenger comfort. Many such benefits have resulted in an exponential rise in the popularity of smart elevators, which is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.
The elevator and escalator report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.
Request a FREE PREVIEW SAMPLE of the Report
In 2020, APAC accounted for about 85% of the global market share, and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia are actively making significant investments in urban infrastructure projects. Besides, the ever-increasing population in China and India is forcing the governments in these countries to focus on the development of smart cities.
Similarly, based on the product, the market generated maximum revenue from the elevator segment in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to a rise in the number of skyscrapers worldwide. In addition, rapid growth in the urban population and technological advances will support the growth of the elevator segment during the forecast period.
Although the elevator and escalator market is expected to record a healthy growth during the forecast period, the intense competition from regional vendors and stringent safety regulations on elevators and escalators might reduce the growth opportunities for market participants. This report on the elevator and escalator market will help businesses become better equipped, make informed decisions, and develop effective strategies to improve their market positions.
Access detailed information about the global elevator and escalator market here:
www.technavio.com/report/elevator-and-escalator-market-industry-analysis
Why Technavio?
100+
17,000+
500+
14+
Fortune 500 companies rely on us
Reports covering over 100 major technology markets
Industry experts
Years of market research experience
Technavio's reports offer customizations as per the specific needs of companies. Our custom reports include a further breakdown of market segmentation at regional levels, information on additional market players, and the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 recovery phase.
Speak to Our Analyst for a Customized Report
Reasons to Buy Elevator and Escalator Market Report:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Make fast, effective, and sound decisions and stay on top of the latest industry developments.
Enquire about the report before purchasing
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Artificial Lift Systems Market – Global artificial lift systems market is segmented by end-user (onshore oil and gas industry and offshore oil and gas industry), type (ESP systems, RLP systems, PCP systems, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Construction Lifts Market – Global construction lifts market is segmented by product (construction hoists, material hoists, and work platforms), end-user (non-residential, residential, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights help businesses identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/elevator-and-escalator-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/elevator-and-escalatormarket
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevator-and-escalator-market-increasing-demand-for-smart-elevators-to-drive-growth-post-the-crisis-301315797.html
SOURCE Technavio
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow geht stärker aus dem Montagshandel -- ATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX legt bis Handelsende zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
An der Wall Street erholten sich die Kurse zum Wochenauftakt. Der heimische Leitindex schüttelte anfängliche Verluste ab, während der deutsche DAX zulegen konnte. Die Märkte in Asien starteten überwiegend schwächer in die neue Woche.