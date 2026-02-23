Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
23.02.2026 16:30:00
Eli Lilly: The Weight‑Loss and Diabetes Powerhouse I'd Hold Through Any Market Crash
Some analysts are worried that the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble will burst soon, causing a market crash. Whether or not there's something to these fears, it's a good idea for investors to buy shares of companies that can survive downturns and thrive long after. One stock I'd bet on right now is Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Here's why.Eli Lilly has historically been one of the largest players in the diabetes medicine market, and it remains so today. However, over the past five years, the stock has crushed broader equities thanks to its work in the weight-loss drug market. Lilly's Zepbound (tirzepatide) is currently the leader in this space. Tirzepatide, the compound also marketed as Mounjaro for diabetes, became the world's best-selling drug last year, even though it was only its third full year on the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
18:02
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11:59
|MARKT USA/Leichte Abgaben mit Zollunsicherheiten erwartet (Dow Jones)
|
17.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Nach Rekordjahr: Eli Lilly stellt für 2026 weiteres Wachstum in Aussicht - Aktie mit Höhenflug (dpa-AFX)
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26