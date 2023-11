Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk Are Big Names in Weight Loss, but Investors Shouldn't Count Out This Healthcare Giant

Weight-loss drugs present an enormous opportunity in the healthcare market. Wegovy and Mounjaro are some of the top-selling drugs available in that indication, and companies that make them -- Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly -- have seen their share prices soar this year to levels that have put them among the most valuable healthcare businesses in the world.There will almost certainly soon be more competition in this highly lucrative market, and one company that may be among those debuting a new weight-loss treatment in the next few years is AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN).Earlier this month, the U.K.-based drugmaker announced that it would be acquiring the license for an anti-obesity drug candidate from the Chinese company Eccogene. The company believes that ECC5004, the drug candidate, may have fewer side effects than the injectable treatments that have been approved so far. While CEO Pascal Soriot knows his company is behind when it comes to the first-mover advantage, he says that "we are working on the next wave of products".Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel