|
22.11.2023 14:15:00
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk Are Big Names in Weight Loss, but Investors Shouldn't Count Out This Healthcare Giant
Weight-loss drugs present an enormous opportunity in the healthcare market. Wegovy and Mounjaro are some of the top-selling drugs available in that indication, and companies that make them -- Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly -- have seen their share prices soar this year to levels that have put them among the most valuable healthcare businesses in the world.There will almost certainly soon be more competition in this highly lucrative market, and one company that may be among those debuting a new weight-loss treatment in the next few years is AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN).Earlier this month, the U.K.-based drugmaker announced that it would be acquiring the license for an anti-obesity drug candidate from the Chinese company Eccogene. The company believes that ECC5004, the drug candidate, may have fewer side effects than the injectable treatments that have been approved so far. While CEO Pascal Soriot knows his company is behind when it comes to the first-mover advantage, he says that "we are working on the next wave of products".Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|549,00
|0,00%
|Novo Nordisk
|49,67
|0,32%
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|96,20
|1,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.