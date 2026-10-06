Novo Nordisk Aktie

Novo Nordisk für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056

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06.10.2026 15:10:01

Eli Lilly and vs. Novo Nordisk A/S: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The race for dominance in weight-loss and diabetes treatments has reached a fever pitch. Investors choosing between Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) face a difficult decision in 2026.

Eli Lilly leads with a diverse U.S. portfolio and rapid expansion into metabolic health. Novo Nordisk remains a global powerhouse in insulin and obesity care, leveraging decades of specialized expertise. Both companies are currently capitalizing on the massive demand for GLP-1 medications, making them the primary contenders in the modern healthcare landscape.

Eli Lilly discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical stocks globally, focusing on high-growth areas like oncology and immunology. It relies heavily on wholesale distributors, including McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cencora (NYSE:COR), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as these three major partners handle a significant share of its distribution and product logistics.

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