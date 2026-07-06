Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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06.07.2026 19:09:01
Eli Lilly and vs. Teva: Which Pharmaceutical Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Can high-flying growth justify a premium valuation, or is a recovered value play the safer bet for 2026? Investors are weighing Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) today.Eli Lilly dominates the innovative brand-name drug market with blockbusters in metabolic health and oncology. Conversely, Teva focuses on generic medicines and biosimilars, looking to stabilize its business after years of legal and debt-related challenges. Both companies operate in the essential healthcare space but appeal to very different investor profiles.Eli Lilly discovers and manufactures medicines globally, focusing on areas like diabetes, obesity, and oncology. The company relies on major wholesale distributors such as McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK), Cencora Inc. (NYSE:COR), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) for the majority of its U.S. distribution, meaning customer concentration adds a layer of risk. These partnerships are essential for getting products to patients within the pharmaceutical stocks category.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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