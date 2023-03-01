|
01.03.2023 14:40:49
Eli Lilly Announces Aggressive Price Cuts For Insulins; Announces Expansion Of Insulin Value Program
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced price reductions of 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulins. Also, effective immediately, Lilly will automatically cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 at participating retail pharmacies for people with commercial insurance using Lilly insulin.
The company stated that people who don't have insurance can continue to go to InsulinAffordability.com and immediately download the Lilly Insulin Value Program savings card to receive Lilly insulins for $35 per month.
Eli Lilly is also launching Rezvoglar injection, a basal insulin that is biosimilar to, and interchangeable with, Lantus injection, for $92 per five pack of KwikPens, a 78% discount to Lantus, effective April 1, 2023.
