Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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30.04.2026 13:08:41
Eli Lilly Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 5.3% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, reflecting the strong revenue performance in the first quarter.
For fiscal 2026, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $35.50 to $37.00 per share on revenues between $82 billion and $85 billion.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $33.50 to $35.00 per share on revenues between $80.0 billion and $83.0 billion.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, LLY is trading on the NYSE at $896.70, up $45.29 or 5.32 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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