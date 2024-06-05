|
05.06.2024 14:12:36
Eli Lilly CFO Anat Ashkenazi Resigns
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Wednesday that Anat Ashkenazi has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue a career opportunity outside of the pharmaceutical industry.
Ashkenazi will continue to serve at full capacity in her role and as a member of Lilly's Executive Committee through July 2024. An internal and external search for her successor is actively underway.
Prior to serving as Lilly's CFO, Ashkenazi was senior vice president, controller, and chief financial officer of Lilly Research Laboratories. In this role, she oversaw the CFOs of the company's commercial businesses, as well as those for research and development, manufacturing and quality, and G&A functions.
She also led the corporate strategy team and business transformation office. Previously, she served as CFO for several of the company's global business areas.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly and von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly and von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly and von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Eli Lilly and Aktionären eine Freude (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly and von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|777,10
|1,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX & DAX im Plus -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.700-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich zum Sitzungsstart aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag keine großen Sprünge gemacht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.