Eli Lilly: EMPA-KIDNEY Trial Shows Efficacy For Jardiance At Early Stage; Trial To Stop

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said the EMPA-KIDNEY trial evaluating the effect of Jardiance in adults with chronic kidney disease will stop early as the formal interim assessment met prespecified criteria for positive efficacy. Detailed results are expected to be presented later in the current year.

EMPA-KIDNEY is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, academic-led trial, including more than 6,600 adults with chronic kidney disease. The trial is being conducted, analyzed and reported by the MRC Population Health Research Unit at the University of Oxford.

In March 2020, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to the clinical investigation of Jardiance to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with chronic kidney disease.