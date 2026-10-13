Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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13.10.2026 11:10:00
Eli Lilly Expects Up to $87 Billion in 2026 Revenue. Here's Why the Stock Still Looks Undervalued.
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock has soared 400% over the past five years, and though the momentum slowed in the early months of this year, it's now on the rise again. The stock has advanced 25% over the past six months, buoyed by optimism about Lilly's weight loss drug portfolio. Lilly is the maker of tirzepatide, sold under the names Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss, and these blockbuster products have been driving explosive revenue growth.
Demand for this type of drug has been high worldwide, and Lilly has established itself as the leader, surpassing Novo Nordisk. In fact, the performance of its weight loss drugs has been so strong that Lilly now expects up to $87 billion in revenue this year. That compares to $65 billion in revenue last year.
Though Lilly stock has climbed, it makes a reasonable buy today. Let's check out why this stock still looks undervalued.
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