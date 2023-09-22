Eli Lilly: FDA Approves Jardiance In Treatment Of Chronic Kidney Disease

(RTTNews) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the FDA has approved Jardiance 10 mg tablets to reduce the risk of sustained decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death and hospitalization in adults with chronic kidney disease at risk of progression. The company noted that this milestone marks the fourth FDA approval for Jardiance stemming from the EMPOWER program.

"Following previous indications for Jardiance in heart failure and type 2 diabetes, this FDA approval now provides physicians, including nephrologists, with an important treatment option for adults living with CKD at risk for progression," said Leonard Glass, senior vice president, Diabetes Global Medical Affairs, Lilly.

