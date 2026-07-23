Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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23.07.2026 14:45:00
Eli Lilly Is Acquiring a Psychedelic Medicine Biotech. Here's What You Need to Know.
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has spent the past two years reinvesting the cash flow from its spectacularly successful GLP-1 drug into building out its pipeline, and it just made a diversification play unlike any of the others it has made recently. On July 16, the company said it will acquire AtaiBeckley (NASDAQ: ATAI), a clinical-stage biotech developing psychedelic molecules intended to work as therapies for hard-to-treat mental illnesses.With the deal expected to close in September, Lilly will pay nearly $2.8 billion, with another $1 billion possible through milestones.That's especially surprising considering that psychedelic medicine spent the past two years being written off as a dead zone after regulatory setbacks, only to now be increasingly mainstreamed by a federal policy pivot. Here's what you need to know about how the purchase of Atai is going to affect the investment thesis for Eli Lilly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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