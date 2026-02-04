Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
04.02.2026 01:38:00
Eli Lilly Is Getting Into the Hearing Loss Market in a $1.12 Billion Deal With Seamless Therapeutics
Much of Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) recent popularity as a stock is due to its obesity drug Zepbound. While it's understandable that investors are excited about how quickly and effectively the company has become a powerhouse in the hot weight loss segment, it's also quietly building its presence in another high-potential healthcare niche. This is genetic medicine, which harnesses technology that uses the body's DNA to diagnose and treat health issues.It was announced recently that Lilly had entered into a collaboration and licensing deal with biotech Seamless Therapeutics to develop medicines targeting hearing loss disorders. Let's take a brief look at this deal and determine whether it can be beneficial for Lilly stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
04.02.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)