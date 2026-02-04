Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 01:38:00

Eli Lilly Is Getting Into the Hearing Loss Market in a $1.12 Billion Deal With Seamless Therapeutics

Much of Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) recent popularity as a stock is due to its obesity drug Zepbound. While it's understandable that investors are excited about how quickly and effectively the company has become a powerhouse in the hot weight loss segment, it's also quietly building its presence in another high-potential healthcare niche. This is genetic medicine, which harnesses technology that uses the body's DNA to diagnose and treat health issues.It was announced recently that Lilly had entered into a collaboration and licensing deal with biotech Seamless Therapeutics to develop medicines targeting hearing loss disorders. Let's take a brief look at this deal and determine whether it can be beneficial for Lilly stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

mehr Nachrichten