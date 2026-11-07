Eli Lilly Is Much More Than a Weight-Loss Drug Company. Here's the Evidence

Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) impressive run continues. The company's recent third-quarter update was excellent, sending the stock price up about 6%. Eli Lilly's weight loss medicine, Zepbound, was once again one of its biggest growth drivers, while the company's newer Foundayo, an oral anti-obesity drug, is also starting to make meaningful contributions. However, it'd be a mistake to think that Eli Lilly is only a weight-loss drug company, or even just a GLP-1-focused company. Here's how Eli Lilly’s latest earnings update proves otherwise.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

During the third quarter, Eli Lilly's most important growth drivers, Zepbound and Mounjaro, a diabetes treatment, powered the company's revenue beat. Zepbound's revenue came in at $5.4 billion, up 49% year over year. Mounjaro's sales were $10.7 billion, 65% higher than the year-ago period. Together, they accounted for 66% of Eli Lilly's total revenue of $24.4 billion, which increased 39% year over year.

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