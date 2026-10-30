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30.10.2026 19:15:00

Eli Lilly Is Now Worth as Much as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Can the Rally Keep Going?

Warren Buffett is no longer involved in running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), but the company he built is nothing short of impressive. With a roughly $1.1 trillion market cap as of this writing, it is a diversified giant with businesses spread across insurance, utilities, transportation, energy, retail, and manufacturing. And that doesn't even do justice to the company's scale.

So how does a company with just one big product compare? That's the real question investors need to ask when they look at Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) roughly $1.1 trillion market cap. The answer isn't as clear-cut as it may seem when you consider what Eli Lilly is doing with the profits from its highly successful GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. Here's what you need to know.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 728 000,00 0,34% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 486,15 -0,15% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
Eli Lilly 1 267,00 3,26% Eli Lilly
Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 0,12 0,00% Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary

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