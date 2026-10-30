Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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30.10.2026 19:15:00
Eli Lilly Is Now Worth as Much as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Can the Rally Keep Going?
Warren Buffett is no longer involved in running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), but the company he built is nothing short of impressive. With a roughly $1.1 trillion market cap as of this writing, it is a diversified giant with businesses spread across insurance, utilities, transportation, energy, retail, and manufacturing. And that doesn't even do justice to the company's scale.
So how does a company with just one big product compare? That's the real question investors need to ask when they look at Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) roughly $1.1 trillion market cap. The answer isn't as clear-cut as it may seem when you consider what Eli Lilly is doing with the profits from its highly successful GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. Here's what you need to know.
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Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh
Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|728 000,00
|0,34%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|486,15
|-0,15%
|Eli Lilly
|1 267,00
|3,26%
|Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
|0,12
|0,00%
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