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WKN: 863533 / ISIN: US3647601083

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09.11.2026 12:10:00

Eli Lilly Is Now Worth Nearly 9 Novo Nordisks. Here's How the Gap Got So Wide.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) both participate in one of the biggest pharma growth markets today, and that's the weight loss drug market. These companies are leaders in the space, with Novo entering first and Lilly joining soon afterward.

Lilly makes tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss; Novo makes semaglutide under the names Ozempic for the former and Wegovy for the latter. These drugs have helped revenue soar in recent years as patients rushed to get in on this safe and effective weight loss opportunity.

As a result, the companies' stock prices have also benefited from their work in the GLP-1 space. But one of these players has emerged as the biggest winner, at least so far, and that's Lilly. In fact, Lilly is now worth almost nine Novo Nordisks in terms of market capitalization. Let's check out how the gap got so wide.

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