Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
10.02.2026 15:15:00
Eli Lilly Is Partnering with Gene-Editing Start-up Seamless Therapeutics. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Wall Street tends to latch onto exciting stories. Sometimes, however, investors are so nearsighted that they forget to consider the long-term picture. That's what could be taking place with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) today. It's a good thing that the company is taking a practical view of the future. Here's what they're doing.Eli Lilly is the leading maker of GLP-1 drugs right now. That's the story around the stock, which has resulted in a massive 225% price gain over the last three years. That price gain, however, has pushed the price-to-earnings ratio up to a massive 49 and the yield down to a minuscule 0.6%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
