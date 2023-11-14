|
14.11.2023 13:45:00
Eli Lilly Is Planning to Dominate the Weight Loss Market and Make Billions. Here's Why It'll Keep Winning
Weight-loss treatments are a huge business, and business is booming. More than 750 million people worldwide are obese. According to Morgan Stanley research, the market for such medicines will grow to reach $77 billion by 2030, up from a tiny fraction of that before 2020.Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is working to capture as much of that market as it can, and it's probably going to succeed. Here's why.Regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved expanding the indications for tirzepatide, Eli Lilly's type 2 diabetes drug, to include treating obesity. With that, the drugmaker is now entering what may prove to be one of the most intense periods of its history. Tirzepatide, which is currently approved for sale under the trade name Mounjaro, will be sold to treat obesity under the name Zepbound. It certainly won't be the last weight-loss drug the business brings to the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
