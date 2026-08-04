Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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04.08.2026 13:30:00
Eli Lilly Is Up 7% in 2026 and Has Major Catalysts on the Way. Is the Rally Just Getting Started?
Compared to the overall stock market, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has delivered some fairly ho-hum year-to-date returns, rising just 7% since January. Yet there's a reason why it remains one of the most widely followed pharmaceutical stocks.Eli Lilly continues to benefit greatly from the launch of its GLP-1 weight loss drugs. And on the horizon, a crop of new catalysts related to the stock's existing catalyst could get it firing on all cylinders once again.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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