Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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02.11.2026 19:33:02
Eli Lilly Just Delivered Another Blowout Quarter. Is This Unstoppable Growth Stock Still a Buy?
Over the past two years, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has hardly performed like a mature pharmaceutical company. The company's financial results have looked much more like those of a smaller tech corporation still in its growth phase. The bears keep waiting for the drugmaker's revenue and earnings growth to drop significantly, and it looks like they will have to wait at least a little longer. Eli Lilly's third-quarter update is out, and it is yet another impressive quarter.
Image source: The Motley Fool.
Eli Lilly's GLP-1 products have been doing most of the heavy lifting in recent quarters, and that continues to be the case. The company's Zepbound, a medicine approved for weight loss, and Mounjaro, a diabetes therapy, account for the lion's share of the top line.
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Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
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29.10.26
|Eli Lilly-Aktie im Aufwind: US-Pharmakonzern hebt Jahres-Umsatzziel erneut an (dpa-AFX)
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29.10.26
|WDH/ROUNDUP: US-Pharmakonzern Lilly hebt ein weiteres Mal das Umsatzziel (dpa-AFX)
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29.10.26
|ROUNDUP: US-Pharmakonzern Lilly hebt ein weites Mal das Umsatzziel (dpa-AFX)
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29.10.26
|Eli Lilly profits surge on demand for weight-loss drugs (Financial Times)
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27.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
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|Eli Lilly
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