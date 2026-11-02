Eli Lilly Just Delivered Another Blowout Quarter. Is This Unstoppable Growth Stock Still a Buy?

Over the past two years, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has hardly performed like a mature pharmaceutical company. The company's financial results have looked much more like those of a smaller tech corporation still in its growth phase. The bears keep waiting for the drugmaker's revenue and earnings growth to drop significantly, and it looks like they will have to wait at least a little longer. Eli Lilly's third-quarter update is out, and it is yet another impressive quarter.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Eli Lilly's GLP-1 products have been doing most of the heavy lifting in recent quarters, and that continues to be the case. The company's Zepbound, a medicine approved for weight loss, and Mounjaro, a diabetes therapy, account for the lion's share of the top line.

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