Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
05.02.2026 20:10:00
Eli Lilly Just Delivered Fantastic News to Shareholders
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock soared 10% in one trading session this week, sparked by a strong earnings report. And the pharma giant's gains may be far from over. The company has been offering investors the best of both worlds in recent years: the "safety" pharma stocks are generally known for, along with a great deal of growth. How is Lilly doing this? The company has a vast portfolio of commercialized products, and this makes it a safe investment over time as patients need their medicines regardless of the economic environment. As for growth, Lilly has become a leader in the weight loss drug market, a market analysts expect to reach nearly $100 billion by the end of the decade. This has driven enormous gains in Lilly's stock price -- it's advanced 220% over three years -- as revenue has climbed. And just recently, this pharma powerhouse delivered fantastic news to shareholders. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
